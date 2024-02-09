"Friendship has gone downhill" - Nina-Marie Daniele hilariously reacts to troll under alias of UFC star starting petition to 'ban' her from promotion

In recent years, Nina-Marie Daniele has become one of the faces of modern-day MMA reporting. However, it seems not everyone is happy about the former model making it big in the industry, as is evidenced by a petition seemingly started by Marvin Vettori to ban her.

While it was probably someone using an alias and not the former middleweight title challenger who kickstarted the petition, that didn't stop the influencer from having fun at the Italian's expense.

Earlier this Thursday, Daniele posted a screenshot of the petition on X, adding a hilarious quip aimed at the middleweight contender. She wrote:

"Ever since I asked Marvin Vettori if Olive Garden is real authentic Italian cuisine and if pineapples go on pizza, our friendship has gone down hill. Unbelievable, Marvin Vettori."

Expand Tweet

For context, Vettori had shared his dislike for the Italian-American casual dining restaurant Olive Garden in an interview with Daniele.

However, in a subsequent segment, Daniele tried to prank him by presenting him with what she claimed to be an authentic Italian dish made using her grandmother's recipe when, in actuality, it was takeout from Olive Garden.

Catch the hilarious segment below:

'The Italian Dream' is 19-7-1 in MMA and holds wins against the likes of Paulo Costa, Roman Dolidze, and Jack Hermansson, among others. He is scheduled to take on Brendan Allen on April 6 at UFC Fight Night 240 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He is currently ranked No.5 in the middleweight division.

When Marvin Vettori and Nina-Marie Daniele disagreed about Olive Garden

During a 2023 interview with Marvin Vettori, Nina-Marie Daniele quizzed the fighter about what he thought about the Italian-American casual dining restaurant Olive Garden; suffice to say, he was not a fan.

Vettori vehemently stated his dislike for the outlet, claiming:

"Bull s**t, bro, please. Come on, man, [it's] bad, bad... I always say like everytime somebody goes to Olive Garden, an Italian dies."

Daniele, who also shares Italian heritage, however, had different feelings about the place and hilariously clapped back, saying:

"It's the dispute between the northern Italians and the southern Italians. You don't like us, we love Olive Garden. The southern Italians love Olive Garden. You think you are too good for us. The northern Italians are racist against the southern Italians."

Catch Nina-Marie Daniele and Marvin Vettori's comments below: