From a fan to a friend, the heartfelt story that saw Israel Adesanya invite one of his biggest supporters to train together and watch him fight

Israel Adesanya is one of the greatest MMA fighters in the sport's history. As such, he has garnered an immense following of loyal and devoted fans. However, arguably none more so than Joshua Iyalla.

Iyalla himself has turned into an internet personality, as his own martial arts aspirations and eye-catching kicking techniques have grown him a following of his own online. He recently opened up about how a DM he sent to Adesanya in 2021 has materialized in them forming an unexpected friendship.

The internet personality took to Instagram to share his unlikely, but truly heartwarming story, writing:

"In 2021 I messaged Israel Adesanya, I told him my dream was to train with him. He followed me back [on Instagram] and said my kicks inspired him. I was overwhelmed but my journey had just begun. In 2023 I asked to train with him, he invited Joel and I for a week. We didn't just train. He treated us like his little brothers. Taking us out multiple times. It was the trip of a lifetime."

He added:

"Late 2024, he hit us up about his upcoming fight. So we flew to Saudi [Arabia] and watched him fight. I didn't expect to see him much, but he jumped off stage to greet us... He's a real champion in and out of the cage."

Check out Joshua Iyalla's post below:

Dana White shares Israel Adesanya's next move and reaction to Hall of Fame inclusion

Israel Adesanya faced Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1 'The Last Stylebender' looked as good as ever in Round 1, but suffered a knockout defeat in Round 2 after being caught while changing stances.

He attended UFC 312 the following week, where Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland clashed for the 185-pound title. During the event, it was announced that Adesanya's UFC 236 interim title fight against Kelvin Gastelum had been inducted into the UFC's 'Fight Wing' of the Hall of Fame.

Following the event, the promotion's CEO Dana White appeared in front of the media. He shared Adesanya's future plans, and his reaction to the HoF inclusion, saying:

"He didn't know why he was here, and when he came over and sat near me he's like, 'What's up?' And I'm like, 'Just wanted to hang with you a little bit.' Then he got hit with [the announcement]. Well deserved, and really happy for him. We talked tonight, he's gonna take some time off and relax."

Check out Dana White discuss Israel Adesanya below (7:30):

