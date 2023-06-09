From house arrest to fine dining: Andrew Tate's Pablo Escobar parallel stuns fans!

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan found themselves entangled in a series of legal battles last year. The Romanian authorities arrested them on suspicion of heinous crimes such as human trafficking, rape, and involvement in pornographic activities.

However, a glimmer of hope emerged as the Tate brothers were granted release from the Romanian prison. Their successful appeal against their detention led to a change in their circumstances, as they were placed under house arrest.

Despite severe allegations, Andrew and Tristan Tate appeared to enjoy their newly found independence, even within the confines of their house. This notion was confirmed by a video that showed the Tate brothers enjoying a delicious steak supper. The sight of them savoring their food astounded their followers.

Check out the video below:

Twitter user @PickleOCE remarked:

"They making up for the 6 months." 💀

Another user @UncorruptedMen tweeted:

"Warriors feast."

@Papi_True saw parallels between Andrew Tate's luxury house arrest and drug kingpin Pablo Escobar:

"Pablo Escobar type of prison."

@Joslyn5 reacted:

Another user @ecstrah reflected on the Tate brothers' ongoing house arrest:

"Crazy how they’re still on house arrest. And the charges for when."

Some more social media reactions:

UFC 289: Diana Belbita has a tenuous relation to Andrew Tate

Romainian UFC strawweight contender Diana Belbita, who is set to face Maria Oliveira at UFC 289, holds a unique perspective on Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate that differs from the general consensus.

Surprisingly, there is a little-known connection between 'The Warrior Princess' and the Tate brothers. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 26-year-old fighter revealed that she had a longstanding acquaintance with Andrew and Tristan:

"I've known the Tate brothers for a long time because we have a common friend. Sebastian was my manager and I fought in his league and the Tate Brothers even commentated on one of my fights, one of the events I fought in and they were always nice to me."

Belbita added:

"I don't know, I usually don't watch the news so I don't know much about that but I don't have something bad to say about them. I don't follow them much on social media, so I don't know what they are doing, but from what I know and I know them personally and they are okay, they are nice"

Check out Diana Belbita's comments below (from 4:55 onwards):

