Full police body cam footage released of Gervonta Davis getting questioned and cuffed for domestic violence accusation in 2022

The police released bodycam footage of Gervonta Davis being questioned and cuffed for domestic violence back in 2022.

Davis was accused of assault by the mother of his child back in December last year and upon the arrival of police, 'Tank' was unable to give proper explanations which led to him being taken into police custody.

While Gervonta Davis was able to get out on bail at the time, the case continued and he was sentenced to 90-day house arrest. However, the undefeated boxer ended up violating it just days after it was given. This forced the prosecutors to give Davis jail time. As a result, he was sent to jail in May this year.

It is worth noting that Davis was recently released from prison after spending 44 days. The charges against 'Tank' have also been dropped by the mother of his child since then. Following his release from prison, the Maryland Police Department released full footage of the time when he was being taken into custody back in December.

Take a look at the video below:

Who will Gervonta Davis fight next?

'Tank' was seen in action back in April this year against Ryan Garcia in what was one of the biggest fights of the year. The fight sold 1.2 million pay-per-views and was a big success.

As far as the fight goes, Gervonta Davis seemed to be in full control of the fight before stopping Ryan Garcia in the seventh round with a body shot. Since then, the undefeated boxer has been linked to fight a number of fighters like Devin Haney, and Shakur Stevenson.

However, Showtime Boxing's president Stephen Espinoza recently spoke about how Davis could face Isaac Cruz in a rematch instead of fighting Devin Haney or Shakur Stevenson. During an interview with FightHype, he said:

“I think [the rematch] is an option. Neither one of those guys was completely satisfied with how the first fight went. Isaac believes he had a missed opportunity, Tank was hampered by the hand. I’d love to see that fight again."

Catch his comments in the video below:

It is worth noting that the two previously locked horns back in December 2021. While Gervonta Davis was the favorite going into the fight, Isaac Cruz managed to give 'Tank' one of the toughest fights of his career.