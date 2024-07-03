“Full sleep time” - Anatoly Malykhin gets creative, takes his trash talk to the next level against Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane

Anatoly Malykhin ramped up his smack talk against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane ahead of their world title clash in Atlanta.

The three-division MMA world champion will defend his heavyweight throne against Kane at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8 at State Farm Arena.

Although Malykhin and 'Reug Reug' have yet to come face-to-face, the amount of trash talk they spit against each other on social media is well on its way to reaching a fever pitch.

Kane was the first to throw the gauntlet at Malykhin when their world title match was announced, and the Russian knockout monster took his sweet time before retaliating in grand fashion.

Known for his creativity when it comes to talking smack, Malykhin released an Instagram video practically mocking 'Reug Reug' and promising that he would leave Atlanta with a vicious knockout win.

Anatoly Malykhin's One Chance Team posted on Instagram:

"Atlanta, well you get it. Don't miss the opportunity to buy a ticket for the ONE Championship event #ONE169. Gonna put this guy to sleep, I promise full sleep time. Let's go 🚀"

The edited video showed 'Reug Reug' taking a deep snooze while Malykhin creeps beside the bed and promises to put the Senegalese wrestling machine back into deep sleep.

Malykhin has long used his "sleep time" catchphrase in ONE Championship, and it always rang true for 'Sladkiy'.

The triple-champ is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, 14-0 overall, with a 100 percent knockout rate.

Fans can now enter pre-sale registration to avail of their tickets for ONE 169: Atlanta.

Anatoly Malykhin denounces baseless criticisms on his achievements

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane's trash talk isn't the only outside noise Anatoly Malykhin has to deal with in his career.

Despite his status as a three-division MMA world champion, Malykhin admitted that some MMA fans still discount what he's done in his career.

Malykhin, who holds the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world titles, told Red Corner MMA he never took such baseless criticisms to heart.

He did, however, admit that his wife Anita and head coach John Hutchinson were greatly affected by the negative reactions.

"Some people started texting me... some bad things. It didn't bother me much, but my close ones, Johnny [my coach], my wife, my whole team worked so hard [for my success], and some people invalidate it. I don't really care, but I see that my wife and Johnny took it to heart."

