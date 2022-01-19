Fully vaccinated UFC athletes and corners will not require testing or quarantine during UFC 270

Fully vaccinated mixed martial artists and their corners will not be required to undergo COVID-19 testing and quarantine at UFC 270.

A source reportedly told MMA Junkie about the changes in the promotion's COVID-19 protocols. On Twitter, MMA journalist Nolan King wrote:

"Sources: The ever-evolving UFC COVID-19 protocols have changed again. Fully-vaccinated athletes and corners will not require testing or quarantining during #UFC270 fight week outside of a pre-departure test."

Meanwhile, the protocols will remain "largely" the same for unvaccinated fighters and corners. The report added:

"For unvaccinated individuals, the protocols largely remain the same. The only change is that the second [and final] onsite test, will take place Thursday, instead of Friday [weigh-in day]."

Moments later, ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported that the company's chief business officer, Hunter Campbell, confirmed the changes. According to Campbell, the protocols were laid out by combat sports governing body, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Meanwhile, CSAC executive officer Andy Foster told ESPN that any fighter who exhibited COVID-19 symptoms will be tested on site. CSAC doctors will reportedly be at the venue to test symptomatic individuals.

Dana White defends Joe Rogan's COVID-19 treatment

Dana White recently vouched for Joe Rogan's controversial COVID-19 treatment method. During last Saturday's post-fight press conference, the promoter said:

"Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies have been around for a long time. Now, all of a sudden, you can't dig them up to save your life. Doctors won't give them to you. Even when I did it... I made one phone call and was able to get it done. You can’t get monoclonal antibodies to save your life now. It’s one of the craziest things I’ve seen in my life. [Joe Rogan]’s been talking about it, I’ve been talking about it. These aren’t experimental drugs, a guy won a Nobel peace prize for it. I bet I can get some f***ing pain pills before I get monoclonal antibodies."

Check out Dana White's comments on Joe Rogan's treatment method:

Rogan, of course, received backlash after promoting that he took Ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19. Meanwhile, White reportedly approached Rogan for advice when he tested positive for the virus himself.

