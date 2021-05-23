Furious Oscar De La Hoya challenges 'little b****' Dana White to boxing match for blocking GSP

Dana White not allowing Georges St-Pierre to share the boxing ring with Oscar De La Hoya has infuriated 'The Golden Boy'. He challenged the UFC president to a boxing match and promised to "kick his a**" for allegedly blocking St-Pierre's boxing showdown.

Last week, Triller Fight Club co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh claimed White vetoed De La Hoya's fight with St-Pierre. He added that the UFC president is not responding to his calls and messages regarding the cross-promotional fight.

Now that the potential clash between the two legends is completely off the table, Oscar De La Hoya unleashed a foul-mouthed rant at Dana White.

"@danawhite Quit blocking @GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight. How about we get into the ring first little B**** then after I kick your a**, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight," tweeted De La Hoya.

.@danawhite Quit blocking@GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight. How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight pic.twitter.com/sPKeXpHDDW — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 21, 2021

The animosity between Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White is well known. The two famous promoters have never shared a cordial relationship. Their feud became public following talks between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz's fight, which was organized by Golden Boy Promotions.

Being a close friend of 'The Iceman', White was not in the favor of him facing Ortiz at the age of 48. As a result, De La Hoya and White continually exchanged harsh words in the lead up to the Liddell vs Ortiz trilogy bout.

De La Hoya also challenged White to a boxing match in December 2018. The former six-division boxing champion said he would be willing to give White a 50lb weight advantage in their fight.

What Georges St-Pierre said about Dana White blocking his fight against Oscar De La Hoya?

UFC 217: Bisping v St-Pierre

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Georges St-Pierre admitted that Dana White vetoed his boxing match with Oscar De La Hoya.

"For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind Sugar Ray Leonard. Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity. So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don't take ourselves too seriously," said St-Pierre.

St-Pierre retired from MMA after defeating Michael Bisping in 2017. However, the 40-year-old is still bound by his UFC contract.