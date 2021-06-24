Further details about UFC fighter Luis Pena's arrest emerge, including that he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend

News of UFC fighter Luis Pena's arrest by police in Coral Springs, Florida, on felony charges of sudden snatching, battery and criminal mischief on June 18 has garnered a lot of attention in recent days.

As reported by Marc Raimondi of ESPN, the domestic violence probable cause affidavit filed with the Boca Raton Police Department mentions that Luis Pena had an altercation with his girlfriend on June 14.

Pena's girlfriend told police that her boyfriend accused her of looking at other men on Instagram and threw her phone on the ground, which caused it to shatter.

The couple had a physical fight that resulted in the woman getting a laceration on her lip and bruises on her knuckles.

Robbery by sudden snatching is punishable by up to five years in jail and a $5000 fine according to Florida laws. Punishments can be increased if the assailant is found to have used a deadly weapon.

Boca Raton Police were informed that Luis Pena intended to kill his girlfriend

According to a Boca Raton Police Department affidavit obtained by ESPN, police were anonymously tipped that Luis Pena was suicidal and possessed a knife and a gun.

The informer also told police that Pena was going back to his girlfriend to kill her. Pena's girlfriend later told police that her boyfriend had flaunted a gun while threatening to kill her on a FaceTime call a few weeks prior, according to the affidavit.

Luis Pena has been held in Broward County since his arrest on June 18. According to his attorney Daniel Martinez, the arrest warrant for Pena was issued in Palm Beach County and he cannot apply for bail unless he is transported there.

Martinez added that none of the people involved in the incident intend to see him behind bars and drew attention to the fact that Luis Pena has admitted to having mental health issues, stating that 'he needs help and not punishment'.

People aren't comfortable talking about this, but I have been going through serious mental health issues my entire life and have finally gained the strength to get and accept the help I've needed for a long time. If you're struggling take it from me its okay to reach out — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) June 16, 2021

Luis Pena (9-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) competes in the UFC lightweight division.

His last fight was a split decision win over Alexander Munoz at UFC Vegas 24 on April 17.

UFC executive vice-president and chief business officer Hunter Campbell told ESPN that the UFC is closely observing the situation and Luis Pena will not be booked to fight in the UFC until more information on the issue is available.

