"Gaethje hits hard" - Max Holloway makes eye-opening claim about Justin Gaethje’s power vs. Ilia Topuria’s

Max Holloway recently compared the punching power of Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria, stating that Gaethje hits harder than Topuria.

Holloway faced both Gaethje and 'El Matador' in consecutive bouts. He scored a knockout victory over 'The Highlight' in the lightweight co-main event of UFC 300 to capture the BMF title, but was knocked out by Topuria in his next fight for the featherweight championship.

Despite the outcomes of the two fights, 'Blessed' has stated that Gaethje punches and kicks harder than the Georgian-Spaniard. He added that Topuria's power did not come as a surprise to him.

"When I was in there, I did not feel like this guy [Ilia] hit so much harder. But the guy must hit hard. But comparing his punch. When I fought Gaethje, I felt some things. I felt that Gaethje hits hard and Gaethje kicks hard. When Ilia hit me, nothing was like, ‘oh man, he hits hard or whatever."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

Max Holloway reveals what sparked the final 10-second war against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Max Holloway has stated that he pointed to the center of the octagon in the final seconds of his bout against Justin Gaethje to express his respect to his opponent for agreeing to the fight.

Holloway delivered one of the greatest moments in the sport's history when he knocked out 'The Highlight' with just 1 second remaining in their bout at UFC 300. As a result, he captured the BMF belt and also received Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses.

During a recent sit-down with the UFC, 'Blessed' revealed what prompted him to offer Gaethje a final exchange in the closing seconds of their fight.

"I remember hearing the 10 seconds. I was like, 'Man, this guy gave me his opportunity, I'm going to give him his.' Point down to the ground. He agreed, and we both started swinging. I knew that if I can land something that I might hurt him bad, and I did."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

