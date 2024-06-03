  • home icon
  • “Game ready”- Ripped Tawanchai already looks to be in fight shape mere days before world title defense against Jo Nattawut

By Vince Richards
Modified Jun 03, 2024 09:57 GMT
Tawanchai (left) and Jo Nattawut (right).
Tawanchai PK Saenchai isn't wasting time getting into his ultimate fighting shape.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion looks absolutely shredded a few days before he puts his gold on the line against newfound rival Jo Nattawut.

Tawanchai's world title defense against 'Smokin'' Jo will headline the stacked ONE 167 card this Friday, US primetime, at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

On Track Gym, the gym Tawanchai uses for his strength and conditioning, posted a short Instagram reel showing the Thai superstar looking his absolute best.

"Game ready! 👊#onechampionship."

The video showed Tawanchai shadowboxing in a simple yet effective way of showing his form mere days before his rematch against Nattawut.

Tawanchai and Nattawut first fought each other in a non-title kickboxing fight at ONE Fight Night 15 in Oct. 2023.

Superbon was originally scheduled to challenge Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title but had to pull out of the contest due to injury.

Nattawut eventually filled in on short notice, but the fight he displayed against Tawanchai belied any rushed preparation he did for the match

The pair of Thai sluggers put on an absolute kickboxing clinic that had the crowd inside the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium singing and shouting for every flurry and combination.

Tawanchai ultimately took the unanimous decision that fans still debate to this day could've gone either way.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Tawanchai eyes highlight reel KO over Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

Tawanchai is often considered one of the best Muay Thai artists of his generation, and it's thanks to no small part to the highlight reel collection he built over his career.

A winner of more than a hundred professional matches, Tawanchai's star exploded into a supernova when he joined ONE Championship in 2021 and collected nine wins in the promotion.

Tawanchai also amassed five spectacular knockouts in the promotion, and he feels a sixth one is heading his way when he faces Jo Nattawut.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai said:

"Every time I step on the stage, I want a bonus. Everyone wants to knock their opponent out."

