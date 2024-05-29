“He made the fight quite close” - Tawanchai praises Jo Nattawut for breaching his defenses in their first meeting

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is all praise for former adversary 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut before the two go head-to-head once again in the Circle.

Tawanchai faced Nattawut for the first time at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video in October 2023. 'Smokin' Jo pushed the Thai phenom to the limit in that fight, as Tawanchai escaped with a unanimous decision after three grueling rounds.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai said he was shocked and surprised at just how good Nattawut was, and that he didn't really expect it.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym product stated:

"From that fight, you can see that Jo is really good at kickboxing. He made the fight quite close. I was a bit surprised that he could fight with me so closely like that."

Now, the two are ready to run it back in a highly anticipated rematch next week, and Tawanchai wants to make sure he ends it decisively this time.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against no.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the main event of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action on U.S. primetime, live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Tawanchai eager to answer critics with better performance in Jo Nattawut rematch: "I received quite a bit of criticism from that fight"

After a close first encounter with Jo Nattawut last year, many fans believe Tawanchai had just barely escaped with a victory over this Thai contemporary. Many feel he may have even lost the fight.

Tawanchai wants to erase all doubts during the rematch. He told ONE:

"I was happy when I knew that I would be defending my Muay Thai belt against Jo because it will seal the lips of critics from our first fight. I received quite a bit of criticism from that fight."