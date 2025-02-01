Gangster and ex-bodyguard of Khabib Nurmagomedov assassinated in broad daylight as details of murky underworld dealings emerge 

Khabib Nurmagomedov was once under the protection of a man named Sam Abdulrahim, an Australian national who was recently executed in Melbourne in broad daylight. Since the harrowing assassination, details of Abdulrahim's underworld life have come to the surface through reports from The Guardian.

'The Eagle' employed the services of one of Australia's most wanted men during Nurmagomedov's trip to Malaysia towards the end of 2024. The former UFC champion was captured with Abdulrahim, who appeared to be operating as a bodyguard for the Dagestani.

The ex-bodyguard and gangster, who also went by 'The Punisher', was also an avid boxer. His Instagram account is full of him training, as well as showcasing highlights of his 8-0 professional boxing career.

An account on X, @Bendaman2001, took to the internet to share reports of Abdulrahim's death as well as latter's photo with Nurmagomedov. He wrote:

"Khabib Nurmagomedov's bodyguard from his Malaysia visit was recently gunned down in broad daylight in Melbourne."

Abdulrahim lived a life of crime according to reports made by The Guardian, which listed activities including suspected shootings and drug charges.

Conor McGregor goes after Khabib Nurmagomedov in slur-filled attack

The bad blood between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is no secret. However, in recent weeks, the Irishman has re-ignited a war of words with 'The Eagle' in a truly unprecedented fashion.

The pair infamously clashed at UFC 229 in 2018 where Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in Round 4.

With 'The Eagle's' younger cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, recently facing Northern Irishman Paul Hughes at PFL Dubai on Jan. 25, the conversation surrounding the Ireland vs. Dagestan rivalry has been in full swing.

So much so that in a fresh rant aimed at his former opponent, 'The Notorious' challenged Nurmagomedov to a clash between the children of each country. In a since-deleted post, he wrote:

"15 minutes I done Aldo 15 seconds. Show yo wife n****. Show yo kids n****. Cousin f**kin motherf***in hidin motherf***er. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition. Are they competing or what are you saying Ireland vs. Dagestan? Where's your offspring, we can't wait to see them. The best of Dagestan offspring? Dagestan, what do we think? Is this true? Who's next [because] fatso with the coach whistle won't fight."

