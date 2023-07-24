Garry Tonon explains breaking mechanics of kneebar against Shamil Gasanov

At ONE Fight Night 12, submission grappling legend and former ONE featherweight world title challenger Garry Tonon submiited previously undefeated submission artist Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov with one of the most painful-looking knee bars you'll ever see.

It was a strong reminder that you never want to let ‘The Lion Killer’ get a hold of one of your legs. Chances are, the leglock pioneer will take one of your kneecaps home with him.

'The Cobra' realized this in the most painful way possible as he was handed his first MMA loss.

In his post-fight interview, Garry Tonon walked us through the breaking mechanics of his performance bonus-winning kneebar:

"And as far as walking you through the breaking mechanics. Yeah, I had it fully locked up figure four. He was dead to rights stuck, but it wasn't quite breaking yet."

After an exciting back-and-forth chess match on the ground, the ending of the bout came in the second round when Tonon snuck in a sneaky knee bar while trapped inside Gasanov's back clinch.

The Dagestani wrestling machine was confident that the leglock wasn't a threat until 'The Lion Killer' expertly rolled over to crank the submission even harder. 'The Cobra' immediately screamed in pain before ultimately tapping out.

Before transitioning into MMA back in 2018, Garry Tonon made a name for himself as one of the prominent figures of the leglock revolution in jiu-jitsu. By doing so, he effectively helped bring the sport into the mainstream.

With that said, using pure submission attacks on strong wrestlers may be the formula to finally solve the puzzle that is the Dagestani wrestling style for MMA.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Garry Tonon explained how he has finally cracked the code to solve the wrestling style that made Dagestani fighters like Gasanov, Islam Makhachev, and Khabib Nurmagomedov so successful:

"I think the recipe there is you got to submit these guys got to have those good breaking mechanics got to be you know, as they're trying to wrestle you and grapple you got to be able to get them back man."

