Garry Tonon says he’ll only break submissions once the referee intervenes: “Just so there’s no funny business”

At ONE Fight Night 12, jiu-jitsu legend and former ONE featherweight world title challenger Garry Tonon reminded the world why you should never allow him to grab a hold of one of your limbs.

He did so by absolutely starching previously undefeated submission specialist Shamil 'The Cobra' Gasanov's knee with a nasty kneebar.

The end came in such a brutal fashion that Gasanov gave out a chilling scream before tapping out. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Garry Tonon explained his philosophy on holding on to submissions even when an opponent screams in pain:

"And of course, I had no intention of holding on to a submission after you know, after the match is over, but as a professional, you have to wait until the action is stopped by the referee just so there's no funny business. And you know, you don't let go something like ‘Oh, he kept it’ you don't want to have to do with any of that kind of stuff. Yeah. All right."

Watch the full interview here:

After an exciting back-and-forth grappling battle in the first round, the end came in the second when Garry Tonon snuck in a crafty knee bar from inside Gasanov's back clinch.

The Dagestani submission specialist initially thought that leglock wasn't a threat until 'The Lion Killer' rolled over to crank the hold even further to get the tap. The performance bonus-winning submission was Garry Tonon's second tap-out win in a row since failing to capture the ONE featherweight world title last year.

Explaining the mechanics of his brutal knee bar, the leglock specialist also gave a little bit of insight on how he finished the leglock:

"And as far as walking you through the breaking mechanics. Yeah, I had it fully locked up figure four. He was dead to rights stuck, but it wasn't quite breaking yet. So you know, impressive victory. I think in terms of you know, breaking mechanics for sure."

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 on replay and for free.