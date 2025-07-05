"Gaslighting GOAT" - Fans furious as Jon Jones teases MMA return amid Donald Trump's UFC America250 announcement

Jon Jones recently sent MMA fans into a frenzy after teasing a return to the cage weeks after announcing his retirement. His motivation for coming back appears to be POTUS Donald Trump announcing that America's 250th birthday in 2026 will feature a UFC event at the White House.

Soon after Trump's bombshell revelation, Jones took to X and shared a reaction to the POTUS' announcement. He wrote:

"Fighting at the White House?"

Soon after, fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their thoughts on the former UFC heavyweight champion returning to the cage.

One fan wrote:

"Gaslighting GOAT."

Another fan wrote:

"Jon’s about to lead people on for another 12 months."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @JonnyBones on X

Jones last fought and beat Stipe Miocic via third-round knockout at UFC 309 in November 2024. While he was widely expected to face Tom Aspinall next, the iconic mixed martial artist chose to retire last month.

Dana White confirmed the same during the UFC Baku post-fight presser and declared Aspinall the new undisputed heavyweight champion, saying:

"Jon Jones called us last night and retired. Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC."

Jon Jones claims he's back in the UFC testing pool ahead of potential return

Soon after teasing a return to action for the America250 event, Jon Jones also claimed that he's back in the testing pool. Per the UFC Anti-Doping website, Jones has been tested twice this year, with five tests last year and 13 tests in 2023.

In an X post, 'Bones' claimed he wants to keep "everyone's options open" and wrote:

"Just re-entered the testing pool, that lasted for about two weeks. Figured we’d keep everyone’s options open."

According to the promotion's anti-doping policy, Jones could return to the cage if he formally communicates his intention to compete and makes himself available for testing over a period of 180 days.

