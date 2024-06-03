“Gathered power for the comeback match” - Takeru Segawa hints at in-ring return after conversation with kickboxing legend Masato

Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa could be heading back to action sooner than later. The only three-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion recently hinted that he could return to the Circle after having a meaningful conversation with Japanese legend Masato Kobayashi.

Masato, as he's more commonly known, is Takeru's mentor and the two talked things over during a meeting in Tokyo.

Takeru Segawa wrote in the caption of his recent post on Instagram:

"I had dinner with Masato-san yesterday! We talked about various things for the first time in a while and gathered power for the comeback match! Thank you very much 🙏"

Takeru was one of the biggest signings ONE Championship had in 2023, and the Japanese sensation made his debut for the promotion at ONE 165 in an immediate world title challenge against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Buoyed by his hometown fans at Ariake Arena, Takeru put on a spirited fight against the Thai megastar.

Takeru nearly got the debut win, and a piece of ONE Championship gold, when he cornered Superlek with a barrage of punches in the third round. Superlek, however, had control for much of the fight and took the unanimous decision win.

Takeru has since focused on recovering from the nasty leg injury he suffered in the fight against Superlek.

No official announcements have been made regarding Takeru's return, but fans have been clamoring for a super fight against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Fabricio Andrade trains with Takeru Segawa on Tokyo tour

Takeru Segawa has been hard at work at Vasileus Gym during his recovery, and it's not uncommon for him to train with other kickboxing champions from other promotions.

This past week, however, saw him train with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

'Wonder Boy' is on his recovery tour after nursing multiple injuries in 2023, and one of his stops was Takeru's home gym in Tokyo.

"Training in Vasileus Gym today, thank you for welcoming me, there was a good energy in the gym. #japan #kickboxing #vasileus," posted Andrade on Instagram.