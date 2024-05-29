WATCH: Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa goes full speed in sparring session against ISKA champ Takumi Terada

Takeru Segawa is looking leaner and meaner by the day. The Japanese kickboxing legend is well on his way to peak recovery after suffering a nasty leg injury in his ONE Championship debut at ONE 165 earlier this year.

Takeru had a bittersweet promotional debut in January when he lost to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in front of his hometown fans at Ariake Arena.

Despite suffering muscle tears in his lead leg, Takeru worked his way back to form and now looks as explosive as ever.

Takeru Segawa shared his progress on Instagram and showed his followers a full-speed sparring session with ISKA world champion Takumi Terada at their home gym Vasileus Gym in Japan.

Trending

The video showed the three-time K-1 Kickboxing world champion throwing some heavy shots and weaving through Terada's guard.

His movement would immediately belie the multiple muscle tears he suffered against Superlek at ONE 165, and some may even argue that 'The Natural Born Crusher' is ready for his second go-around in ONE Championship.

There are no official announcements, yet, but fans have always clamored that Takeru should face his original opponent Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his next ONE Championship match.

Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, was supposed to fight Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165 but had to pull out of the match after suffering an injury to his left hand.

Masaaki Noiri says he, Takeru Segawa, and Hiroki Akimoto should be on ONE's next Japanese card

ONE Championship has always enjoyed a terrific Japanese presence among its fighters, and the promotion always throws an absolute spectacle whenever it holds a fight card in Japan.

Masaaki Noiri is one of the promotion's biggest signings this year, and the two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion said a triumvirate of Japanese stars should feature heavily at ONE Championship's next Tokyo event.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Noiri said he, Takeru Segawa, and Hiroki Akimoto would surely blow the roof off any arena ONE Championship decides to hold a Japanese fight card:

"Unfortunately, Takeru lost the fight against Superlek last January in Tokyo, so I want him to come back. He's needed in this [upcoming] Japan event," Noiri said.

He added:

"Hiroki Akimoto, he's also one of the best strikers in the world. He should be present at the next Japan event. We three have to be on the card."

See the interview below:

Noiri will make his ONE Championship debut in less than two weeks when he faces Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight Muay Thai match at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback