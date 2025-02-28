Gegard Mousasi believes Roberto Soldic destined for glory in ONE Championship: "He's gonna be the next champion"

Dutch MMA veteran Gegard Mousasi is confident Roberto Soldic is a ONE Championship world champion in the making.

Ad

The 39-year-old spent a couple of weeks alongside the Croatian knockout machine at UFD Gym ahead of his promotional return at ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena last Thursday, Feb. 20.

From his knockout power, ability to switch levels, and world-class fight IQ, Mousasi is beyond impressed by 'Robocop's perfect arsenal.

So much so, that the former Bellator middleweight kingpin believes it won't be too long until Roberto Soldic goes all the way to claim not one but two world titles on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a clip uploaded by UFD Gym, Mousasi declared:

"Pound-for-pound. He's gonna be the next champion, really. I think welterweight and middleweight. He's already done it in KSW, but I believe he can do it in ONE and maybe in UFC later also."

Watch the clip here:

Ad

Roberto Soldic certainly lived up to his teammate's lofty expectations when he took to the Circle in Qatar last week.

The 30-year-old sent Dagestani-born Turk Dagi Arslanaliev crashing to the canvas face-first with a devastating left hook at 1:55 of their welterweight MMA contest.

Soldic's highlight-reel win in the Middle East took him to 21-4 in his career with 19 finishes. At the same time, he bagged a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

He now has his eyes set on a battle against reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee.

Ad

Gegard Mousasi isn't the only fighter in awe of Roberto Soldic's all-around brilliance

In the same clip uploaded by the Dusseldorf-based gym, former UFC middleweight title contender Paulo Costa spoke highly of Roberto Soldic's traits.

The 33-year-old echoed a similar sentiment as Mousasi, saying:

"He's sharp. He moves very well. Grappling, takedowns, everything else. He's so good."

Fans eager to catch Soldic's one-hitter quitter of Arslanaliev can catch the full event replay of ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.