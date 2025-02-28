Paulo Costa in awe of Croatian KO machine Roberto Soldic’s complete MMA arsenal: “He’s so good”

Paulo Costa is very impressed with Roberto Soldic's well-rounded skill set. MMA fans familiar with Soldic's work would consider him a knockout artist.

This is because he has finished 18 of his 21 career wins via KO/TKO, but there's much more to the Croatian's fight game than punching people really hard.

Ahead of Roberto Soldic's return to the Circle at ONE 171: Qatar, UFD Gym shared a video on YouTube that featured UFC middleweight Paulo Costa commending the former KSW champion's well-rounded MMA game.

"He’s sharp, he moves very well, grappling, takedowns, everything else," Costa said of Soldic. "He’s so good."

Though he can more than hold his own on the feet or the mat, Robert Soldic tends to get things done with his fists. He did exactly that at ONE 171, landing a massive straight left that sent Dagi Arslanaliev crashing to the canvas.

Not only was it Soldic's first win under the ONE banner, but it was an early contender for Knockout of the Year.

Roberto Soldic calls for a rematch with Zebaztian Kadestam

After seeing his first two appearances inside the Circle end in disappointment, Roberto Soldic was thrilled to finally show ONE fans what he's capable of.

"It feels good, I feel amazing," he said at the ONE 171 post-fight press conference. "It is what I do always. This is my job. I mean, I'm not surprised about that, because I know what I can do, so I keep going. Sometimes you have ups and downs in life, in your career also, but now everything is all right. And yeah, I'm happy."

What's next for Soldic remains to be seen, but if he gets his wish, he'll have an opportunity to run it back with former ONE welterweight world titleholder Zebaztian Kadestam after 'The Bandit' ended his night early at ONE Fight Night 10 nearly two years ago.

"I want rematch with Kadestam," Roberto Soldic said in his post-fight interview. "He got lucky the last time. But this time, [it’s a different] Robocop. I’m coming for the belt."

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 171: Qatar replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

