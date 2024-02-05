Geoff Neal makes bold declaration with five-word statement ahead of UFC 298 clash with Ian Garry 

Geoff Neal recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming bout against Ian Garry and took the opportunity to make a bold declaration.

It's no secret that there is still animosity between the two after the Irishman created a t-shirt of Neal's mugshot and uploaded photos of himself wearing it on social media. Their previous encounter failed to materialize, but the promotion revisited the matchup after Garry was forced out of his bout against Vicente Luque at UFC 296.

MMA Orbit tweeted a photo of 'Handz of Steel's recent comment regarding his fight against 'The Future' at UFC 298 and mentioned that he will essentially put an end to his hype. He wrote:

"Here to save the world!"

Tweet regarding Neal's declaration for UFC 298 [Image courtesy: @mma_orbit - X]

Garry most recently competed against veteran welterweight Neil Magny at UFC 292 this past August. He earned a dominant unanimous decision win over Magny, who stepped in to replace Neal after he was forced to pull out of the fight.

It will be interesting to see what transpires at UFC 298 as both fighters are looking to surge up the rankings and get into the title picture at 170 pounds.

Geoff Neal predicts he'll finish Ian Garry at UFC 298

Geoff Neal is not only confident that he'll put an end to Ian Garry's trash, but he also predicts that he'll finish the brash Irishman at UFC 298.

While speaking to Fanatics View's James Lynch, Neal noted that he won't be heading into the fight with the mindset that he needs to engage in trash-talking and shared his prediction for his welterweight clash against 'The Future'. He said:

"I'm not going to engage in too much trash talk. I've never been that type of person, but it's entertaining, you know what I mean? Him talking sh*t but the fans got my back on this one. I don't gotta say sh*t anymore...I feel like I'm gonna take him out in the second round. Second round, maybe early third round."

Expand Tweet