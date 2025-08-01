George Jarvis says he will show Regian Eersel what real Muay Thai is: “It’s a different ball game”

British knockout artist George 'G-Unit' Jarvis is coming for everything Regian Eersel built.The fearless challenger will take on the phenomenal two-sport world champion and look to unseat him from the lightweight Muay Thai throne at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video this Friday, live in US Primetime.While Eersel has pretty much been untouchable in the home of martial arts, the uber-confident Jarvis believes he has a massive ace up his sleeve.The Lumpini Crawley standout believes he can rough up the Surinamese-Dutch megastar and pull off one of the biggest upsets of 2025. Jarvis said in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:&quot;When you’re fighting Muay Thai, it’s a different ball game, especially in small gloves, when I can grab him and elbow him and clinch him up.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRegian Eersel is indeed a true savant, whose fluid striking and technical prowess are second to none.However, George Jarvis doesn't plan on matching the double champion's graceful style and prefers to turn this fight into a brawl, where he believes his greatest chance lies.One thing's for sure, these two elite 170-pound strikers will blow the roof off Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, when they lock horns on August 1.George Jarvis insists Regian Eersel is not a Muay Thai fighterAs terrific as Regian Eersel is, George Jarvis still doesn't consider him a true disciple of 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.According to the 25-year-old English contender, 'The Immortal' is more of a kickboxer, a trait he'd gladly exploit under Muay Thai rules.&quot;Everyone forgets as well. He's not a Muay Thai fighter. He's obviously fought Muay Thai for a long time, but you only got to look at his style,&quot; the challenger told ONE Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'G-Unit' furthered:&quot;He's a kickboxer. He likes coming forward. He likes putting his hands on his head and his elbows in tight. He likes putting some good punch combos with the inside low kicks, and that's typical Dutch kickboxing, which is very good, and it's very hard to beat.&quot;ONE Fight Night 34 is free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America