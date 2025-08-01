George Jarvis sees early exit for Regian Eersel in ONE Fight Night 34 main event: “I’ll finish him by round three”

British striking dynamo George Jarvis has sights on capturing the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the most decisive and resounding way possible.In less than 24 hours, the Englishman will look to do the unthinkable and knock out arguably one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world, two-sport ONE world champion Regian 'The Immortal' Eersel.Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of the biggest fight of his career, Jarvis confidently said he won't need the full five rounds to finish off the Surinamese-Dutch sensation inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug. 1.&quot;If I had to put my money on it, he’s going to come out and try to stick it on me early. I’m going to absorb a bit of his punishment to start off with and then come back. And I reckon I’ll finish him by round three.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge Jarvis certainly has the power to knock out every 170-pound striker in the world, especially when he imposes his high-pressure style.Then again, defeating the mighty Eersel, with a knockout, no less, will be much easier said than done.The reigning lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing kingpin has zero holes in his game, and Jarvis will need to pull off an extraordinary performance to seal the deal.George Jarvis insists Regian Eersel is not a Muay Thai fighterA big chunk of George Jarvis's confidence comes from his belief that Regian Eersel is not a true disciple of 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.While 'The Immortal' boasts flawless technique and godly reflexes, 'G-Unit' believes he's more of a kickboxer rather than a Muay Thai fighter. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThat said, the challenger plans to rough the champion up and take away his belt at ONE Fight Night 34. He told ONE:&quot;When you’re fighting Muay Thai, it’s a different ball game, especially in small gloves, when I can grab him and elbow him and clinch him up.&quot;ONE Fight Night 34 will air live in U.S. primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest on ONE Fight Night 34.