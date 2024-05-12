Vasiliy Lomachenko was once again crowned a world champion after putting on a masterclass against IBO lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. The pair faced off in Kambosos Jr.'s home country of Australia, where 'Loma' secured victory in Round 11 with a vicious body shot.

Lomachenko was not awarded the IBO title, but won the vacant IBF lightweight title, a belt that had escaped him on two prior occasions when he was defeated by Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

Having been away from competition for almost a full year, the Ukrainian looked as good as ever upon his return against a tough opponent in Kambosos Jr.

The technical superiority of 'Loma' was evident throughout the fight, as he landed power punches at an incredible success rate of 50% over 11 rounds. His opponent, however, struggled to find his rhythm in the fight, landing only 19% of his power punches.

During the Australian's post-fight press conference, he congratulated Lomachenko on his victory and reflected on the punch that he felt changed the path of the fight. He said this:

"Everything was perfect in the first few rounds, we did very good, stuck to the gameplan. Then unfortunately the fight started to change. I remember, I think in Round 4 or 5 he did catch me with a good shot to the side of the [head], it kind of did buzz me and kind of started to change things around in the fight... Lomachenko, what can I say. A true champion, legend of the sport... He deserved his moment tonight."

Watch George Kambosos Jr. reflect on losing to Vasiliy Lomachenko below from 1:40:

Vasiliy Lomachenko responds to Gervonta Davis' callout

Vasiliy Lomachenko turned back the clock with a performance that proved he still belongs at the top level of boxing. He won the vacant IBF lightweight title, laying claim to the belt for the first time, as he handed George Kambosos Jr. the first stoppage defeat of his career.

Following his victory over Kambosos Jr., the Ukrainian was called out by Gervonta Davis, the WBA (regular) lightweight champion. During his post-fight interview in the ring, 'Loma' was informed of the callout, and he responded with the following:

"During my boxing career, I never run... I always take fights. Right now I want to go back home, spend time with my family. After that, I'll rest a little bit and we can talk about the future."

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko's post-fight interview below:

