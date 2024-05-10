George Kambosos Jr. walkout songs: Tracks the Australian boxer has previously used

George Kambosos Jr. has been one of the most prominent boxing stars from 'The Land Down Under' in recent years. Kambosos is a former WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and The Ring lightweight champion. Presently, 'Ferocious' holds the IBO lightweight title, which he won by defeating Maxi Hughes in July 2023.

Australia's Kambosos is scheduled to take on a legendary fighter, considered to be one of the greatest boxing technicians of all time, Ukraine's Vasiliy Lomachenko. The Kambosos-Lomachenko boxing showdown will have the vacant IBF lightweight title at stake. Their fight will transpire in Perth, Australia, on May 12, 2024.

Which songs did George Kambosos Jr. walk out to?

George Kambosos Jr. has been known to utilize an excerpt from a motivational speech featured in the cult classic American movie, "300," in his entrance songs. Born in Australia to parents of Greek descent, Kambosos consistently represents his culture from both nations (Australia and Greece) inside the squared circle.

The historical-action movie "300" is a dramatized representation of the Greco-Persian wars' iconic 'Battle of Thermopylae.' Kambosos' entrance is usually a remix comprising the following speech delivered by the film's protagonist, King Leonidas of Sparta. An excerpt from the speech reads as follows:

"This is where we fight. This is where they die. Earn these shields, boys. Remember this day, men, for it will be yours for all time."

Watch the speech below (0:00-1:14):

For his fight against Teofimo Lopez in Nov. 2021, the George Kambosos Jr. walkout song was a remix -- consisting of an excerpt from the aforementioned "300" movie speech and the hip-hop song "Go To Sleep" (by Eminem featuring Obie Trice and DMX).

Still regarded as one of the most memorable entrances of Kambosos' career, his in-ring performance complemented it, as he beat Lopez via split decision. The win earned 'Ferocious' the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Kambsos' next fight was a title defense against Devin Haney in June 2022. The then-challenger Haney used the entrance song "X Gon' Give It To Ya" (by DMX). On the other hand, then-unified lightweight champion Kambosos' walkout song comprised the "300" speech and the hip-hop track "What Up Gangsta" (by 50 Cent).

Haney bested 'Ferocious' via unanimous decision. Kambosos thereby dropped the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, and The Ring lightweight titles. In their rematch in Oct. 2022, Kambosos walked out to a remix of the hip-hop track "On a New Level" (by Lionel Fabert and Louis Lepine), the "300" speech, and the Nu metal song "My Way" (by Limp Bizkit). With the titles at stake, Haney bested Kambosos by unanimous decision in their rematch as well.

Kambosos then fought and beat Maxi Hughes by majority decision to win the IBO lightweight championship in July 2023. 'Ferocious' is currently booked to face Vasiliy Lomachenko for the vacant IBF lightweight title on May 12, 2024.

Watch George Kambosos Jr.'s entrance video for the Haney rematch below: