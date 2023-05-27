George Warren has confirmed that he sent Anthony Joshua’s team a formal offer to rejuvenate the negotiations for a blockbuster bout with Tyson Fury.

The business side of professional boxing has gained a negative reputation for preventing must-see matchups. One matchup plagued with this fate has been a super-fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Luckily, there’s a chance the heavyweights could meet in the ring later this year.

Fury has grown impatient after failing to schedule a fight for the first half of 2023. ‘The Gypsy King’ recently told his promoter, Warren, to start negotiating with Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn. Boxing reporter Michael Benson confirmed the news on Twitter by saying:

“George Warren has now clarified that they've sent a "formal offer" to Anthony Joshua's team for the Tyson Fury fight in September, not a draft contract. He said it's the exact same terms AJ accepted last year - 60/40 split, with 50/50 rematch clause if AJ wins. [@Queensberry]”

Tyson Fury last fought in December 2022, defeating Derek Chisora with a tenth-round finish. Since then, he failed to book an undisputed heavyweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk. The WBC heavyweight champion now looks to secure a massive payday against ‘AJ.’

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua looks to continue building momentum after losing back-to-back world champion fights against Usyk. The 33-year-old is coming off a unanimous decision win against Jermaine Franklin on April 1.

Fans react to Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua negotiating once again

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are undoubtedly superstars in the United Kingdom. Regardless of the delayed negotiations, the hype around the heavyweight matchup would be massive if they come to an agreement. Once Michael Benson confirmed George Warren sent an offer, fans filled the comment section with various reactions, including some saying:

“Jesus Christ, not this sh*t show again”

“Aj gets 60/40 but usyk got 70/30???”

“I’d rather see AJ v Wilder”

“Tyson fury wins this one. We all know AJ is done for”

“I thought fury was done with aj, that aj missed the one and only golden opportunity and he would never entertain it again”

There is still a long way to go before Fury and Joshua enter the ring. With that said, ‘The Gypsy King’ seems motivated to book a super-fight after six months passed since his last fight. Only time will tell if both teams sign on the dotted line.

