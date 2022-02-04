Georges St-Pierre believes Conor McGregor trash-talked Jose Aldo to bait him in UFC 194 title fight - "It was on purpose"

Georges St-Pierre recently discussed what might have gone wrong for Jose Aldo against his featherweight title bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 194.

In a recent appearance on Lex Fridman's podcast, Georges St-Pierre opined that emotion got the better of 'Junior' in his bout against McGregor at UFC 194. 'GSP' stated that 'The Notorious' might have caused Aldo to become over-aggressive, which ultimately led to his defeat just 13 seconds into the fight.

Giving his take on the Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor match, St-Pierre said:

"I believe another example of a emotion that leads to failure is Jose Aldo against Conor McGregor. I think it was on purpose that Conor McGregor did this try to bait Aldo to become over-aggressive to open him himself because he's an excellent counterpuncher. That's what I believe. He made a mistake."

Watch Georges St-Pierre talk about the match between Jose Aldo and 'Mystic Mac' below:

In December 2015, Conor McGregor famously knocked out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 to capture undisputed UFC featherweight gold. McGregor became a global phenomenon after winning, capping an extraordinary journey to the top of the sport of mixed martial arts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals why a superfight with Georges St-Pierre was never held

In a recent interview on the Full Send podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained why a fight with St-Pierre never came to fruition. 'The Eagle' described how his peak in MMA did not coincide with 'GSP's, making the superfight difficult to set up.

Speaking about his opinions on 'GSP', Nurmagomedov said:

“When I was on top, and it was my prime time, it was not his prime time. When was it, 2013 [GSP’s hiatus started], then after four years he only came back and fought Michael Bisping. Almost ten years, I think, his time has finished. My opinion his prime time was 2010, 2011. By 2012 or 2013, it was not his time - remember when he fight with Johny Hendricks? By this time I feel, he wasn’t enjoying it inside the cage, he’s not hungry anymore. I don’t know about his feeling, this is what I feel.”

Watch the full episode below:

