Georges St-Pierre drops reality check for Tom Aspinall over Jon Jones obsession

Georges St-Pierre thinks reigning interim UFC heavyweight kingpin Tom Aspinall is wasting a lot of time and energy waiting and preparing to fight champion Jon Jones. Instead, Aspinall ought to focus on the future rather than the things that are beyond his control.

The Brit has not competed since last July when he defeated Curtis Blaydes via first-round knockout at UFC 304 to defend his interim heavyweight title for the first time. The No.-1-ranked heavyweight has remained inactive as he has angled for the opportunity to challenge Jones for the undisputed heavyweight title.

St-Pierre recently weighed in on Aspinall's decision to sit out and advised the 32-year-old to place his focus elsewhere. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Rush' said:

"I think Tommy needs to focus on the next task... If he's only focusing on Jon Jones and if Jon Jones does not come back right away, he's not focusing on the right thing. He needs to focus on what is next, the next path, because the rest, it's a distraction."

He added:

"In terms of legacy and accomplishment, Jon Jones is the best. And I understand Tom, from his point of view, that he's a proud fighter, he wants to beat the best, but now it all depends on what Jon wants to do... Tom should not focus on that because it's outside of his control, and he's waiting a lot. He's wasting a lot of energy."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall below:

St-Pierre added that focusing on the next task will allow Aspinall to build his legacy. He noted that as a fan, he wants to see the fight, but understands the point of view of both fighters.

Tom Aspinall's father calls out UFC and Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall has remained patient as he has awaited the opportunity to face Jon Jones. The same cannot be said for Aspinall's father, Andy Aspinall, who recently voiced frustration with Jones and the UFC. Speaking in a video uploaded on his son's YouTube channel, Andy said:

"It's stupid. I have no idea the reason why the UFC don't want Tom to fight anybody else other than Jon Jones. 'Stay tuned'. That's the message they wanted Tom to give out to people... We're in April now, still waiting for [Jon] to say 'I'll have a fight' or 'I'll not have a fight'."

He added:

"I don't really understand that. He's a fighter who should be having fights. Why's [Jon] still sat around not giving an answer as to whether he's gonna fight or not."

Check out Tom Aspinall's father's comments below:

UFC CEO Dana White has expressed confidence that the two will share the octagon, going as far as guaranteeing the matchup will happen. While 'Bones' has not publicly shared his asking price, rumors have suggested that he is requesting a lofty $30 million to fight the Brit.

