"That would have been my strategy" - Georges St-Pierre explains how he would beat Kamaru Usman

Georges St-Pierre remains the best welterweight in the history of the sport according to many fans. However, it's undeniable that Kamaru Usman is quickly catching up to 'GSP' and could surpass the Canadian legend with a few more wins.

It's always fun for fans to imagine how a fight between two greats from different eras would go. In this case they don't have to wonder about what Georges St-Pierre's strategy might be, because he's sharing what it would have been in a new interview with James Lynch. St-Pierre said:

"Usman has a style where he's very good at chain wrestling ... He can do it all, he's very well rounded. His main specialty is wrestling, he's very good at putting opponents against the fence and working from there. My style, I was more a guy that moves, hit and run, so to speak. That was my game. So my game would have been to put him down, but with fakes and proactive and reactive takedowns. I would have liked, if I would have fought him, to put him on his back because I've never seen him there. So that would have been my strategy."

'GSP' expanded on why he'd try to wrestle a wrestler like Kamaru Usman, saying:

"Where someone seems stronger than everybody, that's where you need to attack because sometimes the strength gets transformed into a weak link. Because you never know how he fights on his back. No one has ever exposed him there. So there are guys that are very good wrestlers, but once they're on their back they've never been there so you don't know how they'll react. So because of that, that's what I would have tried to do in a fight."

Georges St-Pierre gives props to Paddy Pimblett for being authentic instead of trash talking

Add 'GSP' to the long list of fans who really enjoy what Paddy Pimblett brings to MMA. In a recent interview with the Patrick Bet-David Podcast, St-Pierre praised Pimblett, saying:

"To be successful in this business of fighting, you need to be skilled, but more in that, you need to be charismatic. And in order to be charismatic, a lot of guys feel that they need to trash talk, to imitate Conor McGregor. You don’t have to do that. I sold a lot of pay-per-views because I was authentic and who I am, and I think Paddy ‘The Baddy’ is authentic. I think he is a very charismatic guy, he’s got a weird style, I really enjoy watching him fight. And I think he’s gonna be even more of a big draw, I think that the sky is the limit for him.”

