"The risk is not worth it" - Georges St-Pierre explains why he was open to a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov but not Kamaru Usman

Although the urge to end Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated streak was enough to make Georges St-Pierre ponder stepping out of retirement, a matchup with Kamaru Usman didn't entice him as much.

St-Pierre is regarded by many as the greatest UFC welterweight of all time. But following Usman's recent domination in the division, some people argue that the Nigerian now has a claim to that title.

Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz even suggested that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and GSP should fight each other to determine the true GOAT at 170 pounds. However, since Georges St-Pierre never showed interest in the fight, it never came to fruition.

In a recent interaction with MMA Junkie, 'Rush' revealed why he wanted to step out of retirement to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov, but didn't feel the same way about fighting Usman.

St-Pierre also revealed that although both he and Khabib Nurmagomedov were interested in fighting each other, the UFC 'had other plans'.

"For me it was worth it to fight Khabib because he was undefeated, he's like, he probably has the most dominant career of all time you know and I don't even know if he lost a round. So, we were talking about it to the UFC and I know Khabib wanted that fight, I wanted that fight but the UFC had other plans.

"Usman, on the other hand, he's an amazing fighter and he's building up his legacy, but for me, the risk is not worth it because sometimes the most exciting thing for a fighter is sometimes the scariest thing, and Khabib you know in terms of legacy was the guy to beat for me," said GSP.

Check out GSP's interview with MMA Junkie below:

Georges St-Pierre explains why he doesn't want to fight again

Georges St-Pierre said he would not step out of retirement to fight anyone but Khabib because if he were to fight the welterweight champion, he would have to go on and defend the title again.

Because 'Rush doesn't want to fight regularly anymore, he wouldn't be keen on challenging for the title.

"Khabib was the only guy that I could have come back for but not other guys because I know if I beat Usman, after that there's going to be another guy for me, calling me out. Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal," said Georges St-Pierre.

