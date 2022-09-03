You can fight the same name twice but never the same fighter - Georges St-Pierre feels KO loss to Leon Edwards could affect Kamaru Usman's confidence in potential trilogy fight

Georges St-Pierre has suggested that Kamaru Usman’s confidence might be adversely affected due to his KO loss against Leon Edwards. Usman bested Edwards via unanimous decision in their first meeting in 2015. However, 'Rocky' avenged that defeat by beating Usman via fifth-round KO in their rematch that transpired last month.

During a UFC Athlete Q&A session ahead of Saturday’s UFC Paris event, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges 'Rush' St-Pierre fielded multiple questions from fans and the media.

The UFC Hall of Famer and retired MMA fighter was notably asked about Usman’s knockout loss against the Englishman and a potential Usman-Edwards trilogy matchup. Addressing the much-discussed possible trilogy showdown, 'GSP' stated:

“Things change. You never fight the same fighter twice. You can fight the same name twice, but you never fight the same fighter twice. Every fight leaves a scar; could be for the best or for the worst. And after a loss, very often, we see fighters that – a loss can affect their confidence.”

According to Georges St-Pierre, confidence is incredibly important for a fighter. He explained that this is because fighters can have all the skills in the world, but if they lack confidence, it’s akin to someone who has a lot of money in their bank account but no way of accessing it. 'GSP' asserted that for the magic to happen, a fighter needs both skill and confidence. St-Pierre said:

“So, we’ll see how mentally strong is Kamaru Usman. And if he comes back and wins the title, I think he will add up to his legacy even more. So, but it’s going to be a hell of a fight, a hell of a challenge.”

Watch St-Pierre discuss the topic at 8:42 in the video below:

Kamaru Usman is excited to potentially compete in England for trilogy fight with Leon Edwards

Dana White recently hinted that former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman could face reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards in their trilogy matchup early next year.

The UFC president also emphasized that the fight could be held at Wembley Stadium in Edwards’ native England. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Kamaru Usman touched upon the aforesaid possibility.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ expressed his excitement about facing Leon Edwards in England. Kamaru Usman asserted that England was like his second home and indicated that they’re looking to finalize a date for his rubber match against Edwards. Usman said:

“I feel like England is my second home. England is half-Africa. So, it's time to go over there and entertain my English people, and what better story? I mean you couldn't write this any better.”

Watch Usman’s full interview below:

