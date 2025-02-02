Georges St-Pierre jokes about Dana White “aging in reverse” during UFC Saudi Arabia meetup

Dana White has made a noticeable change in his appearance in recent years. The UFC head honcho shed some pounds of body weight after being advised by his doctors. Georges St-Pierre crossed paths with him at the UFC Saudi Arabia meet-up and cracked a joke about White's ageless appearance.

Fans have always known the 55-year-old American combat sports businessman having a bald head and a clean-shaven face. In decades of his association with the UFC, he has remained visibly unchanged. The only noticeable change in his personality is the weight he lost after adjusting his diet and following a healthy workout routine because of his health concerns.

St-Pierre took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of himself with the UFC CEO. While both are seen smiling in the picture, the former UFC two-division champion cracked a joke in the caption of the post by writing:

"Good to see the Boss aging in reverse. 👍."

Dana White praises Israel Adesanya despite losing to Nassourdine Imavov

Israel Adesanya suffered a second-round TKO defeat against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia in his recent showdown. Kicking things off with a good start in the opening round, Adesanya was rocked by Imavov in the second round, following it up with a flurry of punches to finish him off.

Dana White praised the former UFC middleweight champion for his performance in the opening round of the fight. Addressing the media in the post-fight media interaction he responded to questions concerning Adesanya's performance by saying:

"I thought Izzy looked incredible right up until he got caught. He looked good. He was picking him apart, staying on the outside... takedown defense was incredible, chopping that calf kick the whole first round. He couldn’t have had a better first round...and then he got caught."

He further added:

"Listen, getting caught is getting caught. He’s 35. Imavov is 28. He’s in his prime. … He looked incredible. You couldn’t have fought a better first round than he did. He had his face busted up. He had his leg busted up in that first round.”

Watch Dana White's comments on Israel Adesanya's performance below (0:39):

