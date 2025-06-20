Georges St-Pierre lavishes praise on former UFC title challenger for retiring at the right time: "You don't play fighting"

Georges St-Pierre recently praised a former UFC title challenger for not overstaying his welcome in the sport and knowing when to retire. He noted that it is a decision not many have been able to make, and end up with post-career issues.

St-Pierre is regarded by many as one of the greatest fighters of all time and has been commended for his decision to retire on his terms. The Hall of Famer retired despite showing that he was still capable of competing at a high level in his return at UFC 217, where he submitted Michael Bisping to capture the middleweight championship.

In his latest appearance on The Anik & Florian Podcast, St-Pierre praised Kenny Florian for retiring when he did and continuing to thrive in an analyst and broadcast role after retirement. The Canadian mentioned that Florian is an excellent example that others should replicate and highlighted the unfortunate situation others find themselves in when competing too long. He said:

"I'm very happy [with my life] and when I look at [Florian], it's same thing. You look happy, you look healthy. You know, in our sport it's sad to see that some of the guys sometime they retire too late and they end up having a bad life... I just feel like you had amazing career and you stopped at the right time. You made the great choice because you play hockey, you play basketball, but you don't play fighting. We get hit in the head, it could be very detrimental."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below (1:36):

Georges St-Pierre opens up about training post-retirement

Georges St-Pierre also opened up about how he currently trains and revealed that there has been a change post-retirement. In the aforementioned appearance, St-Pierre mentioned that he continues to train to stay fit and more for enjoyment and noted that he doesn't have the same competitiveness he did when he was an active UFC champion.

"This [competitive edge] is not there anymore and I'm not training to prove myself anymore. Even though I'm still competitive, I'm training to have fun, to be in good shape. If there's a young buck in the gym who's trying to prove that he's the strongest guy, it's not my job anymore to put him in place." [3:20]

Check out Georges St-Pierre's retirement announcement below:

