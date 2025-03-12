"The reality is that he is human" - Jon Anik and Kenny Florian dissect Alex Pereira’s ‘superhuman’ myth after UFC 313 loss

Following the events of UFC 313, Kenny Florian suggested that Alex Pereira takes ample rest to perform at his full potential. Florian's remarks were seconded by commentator Jon Anik.

At UFC 313, Pereira lost his UFC light heavyweight gold to top contender Magomed Ankalaev via unanimous decision. 'Poatan’s' striking game proved ineffective against the Russian, as Ankalaev mixed up the grappling and striking to perfection.

After moving to the light heavyweight division and becoming the champion, 'Poatan' defended his strap three times in 2024 against Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

At UFC 314, which was his fourth title defense, things did not go the way he had expected. Pereira, being one of the most active fighters on the company, has received a lot of praise for the same.

Speaking on athe Brazilian's UFC 313 title loss, Florian had this to say in a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast:

"I think we look at Pereira as this guy who is kind of half man half machine and we think well he is not really human, he can do anything. But the reality is that he is human and we have seen so many fighters, champions or otherwise, not being able to compete at a high level consistently when you’re fighting around the time frame of four fights in twelve months."

Meanwhile, Anik added

"Sometimes when you suffer a loss like this, even in a close fight, relatively speaking, maybe another champion controls the calendar now and it ends up being in October in Abu Dhabi. It seems like that is when Ankalaev would like to fight… The only possibility is an immediate rematch as soon as both sides are ready."

Check out Jon Anik and Kenny Florian's comments about Alex Pereira below (16:40):

Daniel Cormier seconds Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2

An immediate rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev is already in the works as hinted by UFC CEO Dana White. Meanwhile, Daniel Cormier, who witnessed Pereira's loss to Ankalaev at UFC 313 from the commentator's booth, has shared with fans that a second fight would be better and more entertaining.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'DC' said :

"I think these guys should fight again because I believe that both would fight better. Both would fight better if they had to fight each other again. I think that it could be another fun fight."

Check out Daniel Cormier's below (5:00):

