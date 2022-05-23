Georges St-Pierre names the diet he would go for if he had to make an MMA return 

Georges St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. St-Pierre not only underwent rigorous training to reach that status, but also followed a strict diet to keep himself in fighting shape throughout his career. GSP turned 41 earlier this month and is still fit as a fiddle.

Since he no longer competes as a professional fighter, the former UFC welterweight champion doesn't go too hard on himself with his diet. If he were to make a return down the line, however, 'Rush' would once again resort to a strictly animal-based plan to get back in fighting shape.

According to St-Pierre, the protein-rich diet helps him reduce inflammation after training and also helps with recovery from fatigue. He explained that the diet didn't cause him to lose energy, even after having a hearty meal.

Alongside an animal-based diet, Georges St-Pierre also spoke about the benefits of having various fruits for fighters who need sugar to make up for the lost carbohydrates.

During a recent conversation with Dr. Paul Saladino, GSP said:

"If I would need to physically perform again, that's [animal-based diet is] what I would go for, a hundred percent. I felt I had less much less inflammation, I recuperated very well and one thing is, every time I was finishing eating I didn't have that that drop of energy that I normally had after eating, let's say, a meal with a lot of sugar."

Watch the conversation between GSP and Dr. Saladino below:

Georges St-Pierre feels he's still "in great shape", open to grappling match versus Khabib Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre is truly retired and doesn't wish to step inside the octagon again. Despite being 41 years old, he continues to be in great shape and trains regularly.

Fans have always speculated about the outcome of a potential clash between two all-time greats in UFC history - Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Despite both men having shown interest in a potential clash against one another at different points in time, the fight never came to fruition. Although he isn't willing to fight Khabib inside the cage, St-Pierre wouldn't mind taking 'The Eagle' on in a grappling contest down the line.

In a recent interview with MMA News, St-Pierre stated:

"If it’s well-organized. If there’s some event that is well-organized, that is a novelty fight, something good, maybe, why not? I’m still in the entertainment world, I’m in great shape. I still train like a professional athlete."

Catch MMA News' full interview with GSP below:

