Georges St-Pierre provides the latest update on a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre was recently interviewed by the Daily Star and during the conversation, the former welterweight champion of the world provided an update on a potential fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While speaking to Chisanga Malata, Georges St-Pierre claimed that the UFC is yet to offer him a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, despite the talks of a potential showdown between the two men.

Throughout the past few months, there have been talks of a potential super-fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov. With The Eagle reportedly set to retire after two more fights, one of them being against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, fight fans have been wondering if Khabib Nurmagomedov will cross paths with Georges St-Pierre for his final career fight.

In the past, Khabib Nurmagomedov has expressed his interest in a potential showdown against GSP, and the former UFC Middleweight Champion has also been interested in a fight against the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion.

However, as things stand, the UFC is yet to offer Georges St-Pierre a fight against Khabib and the Canadian fighter also remains unsure if he will take the offer if it is eventually made.

Will GSP and Khabib Nurmagomedov cross paths inside the Octagon?

As things stand, it is still unknown if Khabib Nurmagomedov's final career fight will be against Georges St-Pierre or not. The Eagle will be returning to Octagon action later in the year against interim champion Justin Gaethje in what will be an Undisputed Lightweight Title fight.

On the other hand, a highly-awaited collision against Tony Ferguson could also be on the cards, especially given that the fight fell apart for the sixth time in 2020 after Khabib was unable to make it to Las Vegas due to the on-going pandemic. There have also been talks of a second showdown with Conor McGregor, whom Nurmagomedov first faced and defeated at UFC 229.