Georges St-Pierre reacts to Oscar De La Hoya contracting COVID; comments on Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort rumors

Arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, Georges St-Pierre recently reacted to Oscar De La Hoya being admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19.

In an interview with Adam Catterall, the former UFC welterweight champion was told that the boxing match between 'The Golden Boy' and Vitor Belfort was canceled because of De La Hoya's health issues. Georges St-Pierre looked visibly stunned and said:

"No! No! No! That's not true!"

Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, & I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. pic.twitter.com/0wKEnr5Jzv — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 3, 2021

Reacting to rumors that De La Hoya might be replaced by Evander Holyfield, Georges St-Pierre said:

"What?! You're just dropping bombs right now! I didn't know that. You caught me off-guard."

The Canadian superstar also hinted at an appearance in the boxing ring as he commented on his current training routine.

"You know [a potential fight with Oscar De La Hoya after he recovers] would've excited me because I would've done something with Freddie Roach and it's a project that would've been special for me," said 'Rush.' "I still spar, I still roll, I'm a very competitive guy, I still train in the gym with guys that get ready to fight and I still get it."

Undoubtedly the most successful welterweight of all time, Georges St-Pierre held the record for most wins in title bouts and the second longest combined title streak in UFC history (2,204 days). During his dominant reign, GSP defended his UFC welterweight title nine times.

Speaking about his well-maintained physical shape, Georges St-Pierre said:

"The young guys who train with me all the time say, 'hey Georges you're in crazy shape, tell me the truth, you getting ready for a fight?' and I'm like No!, I'm just training because I love it...I don't have the desire to compete at the professional level anymore."

Watch Georges St-Pierre's full interview with Adam Catterall here:

Georges St-Pierre vs Khabib Nurmagomedov: The mega-fight that never took place

If there was one fight that any MMA fan wanted to see, it would be Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov has stated that he'd love to fight 'Rush' on numerous occasions. However, the highly anticipated match-up never took to paper.

While there were strong rumors of the fight about to be finalized a couple of years ago, nothing came to fruition.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov talk about a potential fight with Georges St-Pierre:

Watch what GSP had to say about fighting 'The Eagle':

