"I enjoy seeing you fight" - Georges St-Pierre reveals his admiration for Paddy Pimblett

Rising UFC prospect Paddy Pimblett recently uploaded a new episode of his BaddyTV YouTube series. At one point in the video, 'The Baddy' had an interaction with former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre.

In the brief encounter, the two talked about Pimblett's next fight and his walk-around weight at the time. Pimblett said he weighed around 200 pounds. The MMA legend advised him not to put on too much more weight in-between bouts.

During the conversation, 'Rush' also revealed that he enjoyed watching the 27-year-old in action inside the octagon.

"Enjoy the ride, my friend. I enjoy seeing you fight. Best of luck," said Georges St-Pierre.

You can watch the full episode of BaddyTV below:

Georges St-Pierre is hailed as one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the octagon. 'Rush' had an amazing run in the UFC's welterweight division, where he became champion and successfully defended the belt on numerous occasions.

During his UFC run, St-Pierre defeated various big-name fighters, including Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Johny Hendricks and Dan Hardy.

In November 2013, the 40-year-old competed in his last welterweight contest, which saw him defeat Hendricks via split decision. 'Rush' later vacated the title and left the sport.

Nearly four years later, St-Pierre returned to fighting, but this time as a middleweight. He took on Michael Bisping for the 185-pound gold and defeated him via submission in the third round. It was the Canadian's last fight in the UFC as he later announced his retirement from the sport.

Jorge Masvidal comments on Paddy Pimblett's fighting skills

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal recently made an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

During the interaction, 'Gamebred' spoke about Paddy Pimblett and said he found the 27-year-old to be entertaining. However, Masvidal added that 'The Baddy' needs to improve his fighting skills if he ever wants to win a UFC belt.

"I think he [Pimblett] is entertaining as f***. I think he's wild. But from the skillset right now, I don't see him being a world champion. But that could change, you know, right. But his skillset right now, I don't think it's at the top, where it should be, you know."

You can watch the full episode of the podcast below:

As of now, Paddy Pimblett has only had two fights in the UFC. The 27-year-old has won them both via first-round finishes. 'The Baddy' has not yet been tested against a ranked fighter in the octagon.

With that in mind, only time will tell what Pimblett's ceiling will be as a fighter in the UFC.

Edited by Harvey Leonard