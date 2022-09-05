"At the time, the sport was illegal" - Georges St-Pierre reveals he "begged" Lorenzo Fertitta to make a UFC show in Paris when he was competing

Georges St-Pierre recently claimed that he begged Lorenzo Fertitta, the former CEO of UFC, to make a UFC show in Paris. The organization successfully concluded its inaugural UFC event in Paris this past weekend. The event was headlined by Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

Fan favorite 'Rush' was welcomed with a thunderous reception at UFC Paris this past weekend. St-Pierre, who has been part of the organization since 2004 had a hard time convincing then-UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta to book an event in France.

Speaking with UFC Espanol, GSP stated that it was his dream to fight in Paris:

"I wish I would've fought in Paris. I remember when I was competing, I was begging Lorenze Fertitta to please make a show in Paris. But at that time the sport was illegal, and I wish I would've fought in Paris because my origin is French. I'm French-Canadian but it never happened."

He added that he's excited that the UFC has finally made its mark on French soil:

"I'm very happy fortunately now to be here today to witness the first UFC event in Paris, France."

Growing up in Quebec, Canada with his first language as French, Georges St-Pierre is widely considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. For many years, MMA was viewed as barbaric by the French government. The sport has come a long way from being banned in the nation to now putting on a historic event in Paris.

Watch the video below:

UFC Paris puts an end to the history of UFC's restriction in France with Georges St-Pierre in attendance

It's a known fact that UFC and MMA in general have had to go through a backbreaking journey to be accepted as a mainstream sport. From being viewed as a bloodsport, the UFC has come full circle with the successful event that concluded last weekend in the French capital of Paris.

It would've been magnificent to have MMA legend Georges St-Pierre on the inaugural card. However, the legendary mixed martial artist is a retired man.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani GSP officially announces his retirement. He is speaking in French now. He said it’s a hard decision to make. GSP officially announces his retirement. He is speaking in French now. He said it’s a hard decision to make.

UFC Paris was headlined by Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. While Tuivasa braved the challenge of the crafty 'Bon Gamin', the Frenchman's skills proved too much for him. Gane walked away with a memorable victory in front of the 15,000 home fans in attendance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham