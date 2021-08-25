Georges St-Pierre reveals who he considers to be the MMA GOAT

MMA royalty Georges St-Pierre has hailed Royce Gracie as the greatest fighter to ever compete in MMA.

Speaking on MMA Junkie's Legends 2 Legends series, the Canadian said that, according to him, Gracie is the sport's GOAT because of the accolades and achievements the Brazilian fighter collected during his time as a fighter.

"There is many reason why people can say someone is the GOAT. For example, for me, my personal GOAT is Royce Gracie because he has done things that I don't think will ever be done again, you know. Time-for-time, he was the best for me, but of course, if you take Royce Gracie and put him in the octagon right now, I don't think things will go well for him because the sport has evolved, you know. And I believe the athlete of today are better than the athlete of yesterday, in general, and the athlete of tomorrow will be even better than the athlete of today. The sport, the performance get better because technology get better," said Georges St-Pierre.

You can watch the full episode below:

Georges St-Pierre names the fighters who have a solid argument for being the GOAT

Georges St-Pierre also revealed the fighters who he believes can be considered the GOAT of combat sports.

"In terms of GOAT, there's many guys...who faced the most adversity? I think it's Jon Jones. Who was the most complete fighter? It was probably Demetrious Johnson. The most flamboyant was Anderson Silva, for me. The guy who brought the sport to a next level in terms of pay-per-view and mainstream is Conor McGregor...Amanda Nunes is unbelievable. She is doing things that are incredible. She's cleaning up the division, she's too good. She is a victim of her own success, she's so good."

Georges St-Pierre himself is considered by many to be the greatest MMA fighter ever. The 40-year-old holds a professional MMA record of 26-2. 'Rush' also managed to avenge the two losses he suffered during his career.

