According to Georges St-Pierre's coach Firas Zahabi, there is still a 50 percent chance of a super-fight between St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov coming to fruition.

Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is a dream fight for fans of the sport. Just the prospect of watching two of the most accomplished fighters to have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon, throw down against one another to settle the greatest of all time debate is mouthwatering for fans across the globe. For the longest time, the pair have been linked to lock horns. However, Dana White wasn't really interested in booking the matchup because the fight was supposed to be a lightweight title bout, and the 155lbs division would be in left in a rut had GSP won and decided to walk away with the belt.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is already 28-0 inside the Octagon and he's previously claimed that he will only fight a couple more times before calling it a day. However, Zahabi claims that if Nurmagomedov manages to retain his title against Justin Gaethje in the upcoming UFC 254 pay-per-view, the dream fight could indeed come to fruition.

“Georges vs. Khabib is the only fight Georges would come back for, to be honest with you. It is the only one,” Zahabi said to Sherdog about Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. “We are all expecting him to win his next fight, if he wins in decisive fashion it would increase the odds he would fight Georges in the future. If he has a lackluster performance if he loses there would be no possibility I think in Georges’ mind. If he has a great performance, which I think he will, it ups the chances greatly, let’s just say that. I would say 50 percent chance if he has an amazing performance Gaethje, a stellar performance,” the coach added. “I think it would be a 50 percent chance that it entices

If Georges St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov do fight, it would be a record braking spectacle but in order for that to happen, "The Eagle" must retain against Gaethje next weekend at UFC 254 in Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.