Georges St-Pierre stunned cage-side reaction to Israel Adesanya's TKO loss sparks mixed reactions online: "Heartbroken on the inside"

Israel Adesanya's TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov this past Saturday came as a shocker to the MMA community, including UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre, whose stunned cage-side reaction drew fan attention online. In fact, a clip of it has been making the rounds on X/Twitter.

Before the finish, the fight seemed to be firmly in Adesanya's control. He was picking Imavov apart on the feet, landing kicks at will and completely neutralizing the Frenchman's attempts at wrestling. But in round two, Adesanya was floored by an overhand right that, years ago, he may have been quick enough to see coming.

Thereafter, Imavov pounced, landing ground-and-pound until the referee had seen him and waved the fight off. St-Pierre, who sat cage-side, was left too stunned to speak and never stood from his seat.

Trending

Check out Georges St-Pierre's reaction to Israel Adesanya's TKO loss:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

The disappointment on St-Pierre's face was evident, and fans were quick to flock to the clip to share their thoughts. Many highlighted his emotional response to Adesanya's loss. Some are even calling for 'The Last Stylebender' to retire. Others, though, referenced to the Canadian legend's own career.

He retired on a win, among the greatest of his career, as he also captured the middleweight title, which Adesanya eventually claimed for himself. Unfortunately, this storybook ending is a rarity in a sport wherein once-elite fighters fall hard.

"Not everyone. Can retire on top like GSP!"

Others felt that St-Pierre's reaction to Adesanya's latest loss was a premonition of sorts.

"GSP knows that this loss means the beginning of the end in terms of Izzy's career."

The disappointment on St-Pierre's face became a topic of conversation in the thread.

"George was really heartbroken on the inside"

This was echoed by another fan.

"Yessir the GOAT wanted Izzy to win"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Georges St-Pierre's reaction to Israel Adesanya's loss

While Adesanya didn't retire after the loss, his career is now at a crossroads, and he will have to return to the drawing board with a plan for the future. Fighting aimlessly won't serve him anymore.

Israel Adesanya is on his worst-ever career run

Gone are the days of an undefeated Israel Adesanya ruling his division with an iron fist. The first blemish on his record was a light heavyweight detour against Jan Błachowicz, who beat him via unanimous decision. Fortunately, he bounced back to win his next three. Though things soon changed.

Expand Tweet

A TKO loss to Alex Pereira marked his second-ever loss. While he won the rematch, he lost his next three fights, leaving him 1-4 in his last five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.