UFC fighters react as Jan Blachowicz takes Israel Adesanya's undefeated MMA record at UFC 259

Jan Blachowicz picked up a decision win against Israel Adesanya in a matchup of champions at UFC 259. While Israel Adesanya did look like he had the edge in the first three rounds, Blachowicz would clearly dominate the championship rounds, earning him his first successful title defense.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Twitter exploded with reactions of mixed emotions from the MMA community. While most people congratulated Jan Blachowicz, heavyweight title contender Francis Ngannou still believed that Israel Adesanya had won the fight.

Great performance from @JanBlachowicz massive respect for that win #UFC259 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 7, 2021

Congrats to @JanBlachowicz //\\ — Jiri Denisa Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) March 7, 2021

Well done Champ that was a great performance👑 and tell you what, not many people would've taken this fight.#WakandaForever #UFC259 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 7, 2021

Respect to both guys 👏 👏👏#UFC259 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) March 7, 2021

UFC light-heavyweight Jamahal 'Sweet dreams' Hill was proud of Jan Blachowicz for representing the division but middleweight phenomenon Kevin Holland wasn't exactly blown away by the showdown.

Way to Rep for the division Champ — Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill (@JamahalH) March 7, 2021

Play with myself in @EASPORTSUFC 😳 #ufc259 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) March 7, 2021

Many supporters of Israel Adesanya paid their respects to 'The Last Stylebender' and also acknowledged the 'Polish Power' of Jan Blachowicz.

That was a good fight! Props to Izzy for taking a chance. He could have played it safe and stayed at middleweight but he tried to be a two division champ. You never know what you can do if you don’t take chances on yourself. Good fight by Jan. 🙏🏽 Respect #ufc259 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 7, 2021

Jan Blachowicz pulls off yet another upset

Jan Blachowicz entered his first title defense at UFC 259 as an underdog and remaining true to his past record, managed to pull off an upset. This has been characteristic of the former KSW champion as he emerged victorious, going in as an underdog on several occasions.

When Luke Rockhold and Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza moved up a division, they were both expected to make quick work of Jan Blachowicz. So was the case with Corey Anderson when he met the legendary 'Polish power'. The New Zealand born Nigerian, Israel Adesanya is the latest addition to this list.

However, Jan Blachowicz does not seem to mind the underdog status as stated by himself. In an interview leading up to UFC 259, the Polish star told Sportstar:

"I'm always the underdog. If you check all my fights, just once or twice, I wasn't the underdog. So, I'm used to that. If you want to win some money, just bet on me. We can celebrate together afterwards. I don't care about the odds,"