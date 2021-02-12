"I've had harder fights even in middleweight" - Israel Adesanya rates opponent Jan Blachowicz ahead of UFC 259 showdown

Israel Adesanya doesn't seem too threatened by his upcoming opponent and UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

'Stylebender', who is the reigning UFC champion at 185 pounds, will challenge for Blachowicz's 205-pound title at UFC 259 on pay-per-view (PPV) on March 6. Many fans and pundits wonder if Israel Adesanya will find it difficult against the Polish knockout artist's sheer size and power when he steps into the Octagon.

However, in a recent interaction with CombatTV, Israel Adesanya noted that Jan Blachowicz's physical traits don't give him any additional points on the 'threat' meter. He said in this regard:

"Nah, no higher than - I've had harder fights to be honest," Adesanya said. "Even in middleweight, so. I don't know. On the threat meter, out of ten I'll give him - he's a solid competitor - so maybe like a seven. A seven-point-five, yeah, that's an honest score, I'd give him that. There're certain things I'm worried about, but yeah, just another guy, man. Just another day."

Israel Adesanya chasing greatness

It's no secret that Israel Adesanya has accomplished some spectacular feats during his UFC career. He has proven to be one of the best strikers in the UFC.

Israel Adesanya has amassed two successful title defences in middleweight, and already has his sights set on conquering another division. The Nigerian-born champion now has GOAT ambitions, as he seeks a super fight with the undefeated phenom Jon Jones.

Jon Jones, the former king of the light heavyweight division, and Israel Adesanya have had quite a rivalry over the years. Adesanya has stated many times he hopes that leads to a massive stadium event in Las Vegas.

If Israel Adesanya can win two UFC titles and hand Jones the first legitimate defeat of his mixed martial arts career, fans will have a new fighter in the discussion of the greatest of all time. With big wins over the likes of Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum and a few more already on his resume, Israel Adesanya is certainly on his way there.

Of course, adding another knockout artist in Blachowicz to that list will put Israel Adesanya exactly where he wants to be. He is right on track to challenge Jon Jones for what has the potential to be the biggest fight in UFC history.

What do you make of Israel Adesanya's comments about Blachowicz? Do you think he'll come out on top at UFC 259? Let us know in the comments!