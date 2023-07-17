Georges St-Pierre tells Michael Bisping the name of the former rival he is likely to fight owing to popularity among fans and UFC

Widely regarded MMA GOAT Georges St-Pierre is set to return to active competition later this year on December 9 at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational. However, 'Rush' will not be stepping into the octagon; instead, he will be trying his hands at submission wrestling.

During a recent appearance on his former foe Michael Bisping's podcast, the former UFC two divisional champion revealed the likely opponent for his long-awaited return to competition.

To the delight of fans worldwide, 'GSP' will most likely take on former Strikeforce welterweight champion and UFC legend Nick Diaz on his return. Speaking to 'The Count', St-Pierre said:

"I've got some name now that came out. And apparently, most of the fans [and] the UFC, they really want, they would like me to grapple against Nick Diaz. That's the name that comes back more often... The number one choice for UFC was Nick Diaz." [1:40 onwards]

Catch Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

Diaz and St-Pierre have crossed paths once during their UFC careers. When the duo locked horns at UFC 158, the Canadian came away with a unanimous decision win.

While St-Pierre retired from active competition in 2019, he hasn't fought since his UFC 2017 middleweight title win against Michael Bisping in 2017. On the other hand, Diaz made an MMA return in 2021 in a TKO loss to Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.

When Georges St-Pierre praised Nick Diaz for his insane cardio

The Diaz brothers are notorious for their insane cardio and endurance. Former UFC two-division champion Georges St-Pierre believes that Nick Diaz's superior cardio makes him a formidable opponent for anyone.

During the #28 MMA Show edition of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Canadain explained how the Stockton native's fitness scared him during their UFC 158 match-up:

"He is the kind of guy that keeps coming at you, keeps coming at you. He is good at taking shots and surviving. [He] keeps coming at you, keeps coming at you. I remember when I fought him, it's terrifying because you get tired, and this guy keeps coming at you and makes you feel like you're claustrophobic, and you do things at him, and he keeps coming, and he is very measured in the later rounds like after 3-4 rounds."

Catch Georges St-Pierre's comments on Nick Diaz below:

Catch the full JRE episode