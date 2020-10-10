Germaine de Randamie has faced Amanda Nunes not once but twice over the course of their respective careers inside the unforgiving structure that is the Octagon.

De Randamie was beaten by Nunes via TKO in their first encounter back in 2013. Their rematch took place in December of 2019, as Nunes successfully defended her UFC Women’s bantamweight itle against De Randamie via unanimous decision.

Germaine de Randamie claims that she’ll ‘retire on the spot’ if she loses to Amanda Nunes for the third time

Following her unanimous decision loss to Nunes, Germaine de Randamie returned to the win column earlier this month by defeating Julianna Pena via technical submission in round three of their matchup.

De Randamie choked Pena out and left the latter unconscious on the mat, with the former’s performance subsequently being praised by the vast majority of MMA fans and experts alike.

Addressing a potential third fight between her and Nunes, irrespective of whether it’s contested at Bantamweight or Featherweight, De Randamie stated –

“If I get another shot at Amanda and she beats me, I’ll retire right then and there on the spot.”

“I will forever stay second best. If she beats me again, I will retire on the spot. There would be nothing left to do. She’s the only one that beat me fair and square. No problem, she’s the true champion. If the third time I can’t beat her, it is what it is.” (*H/T MMA Fighting for the quotes)

Additionally, De Randamie emphasized that if Nunes beats her for the third time, she’ll still retire with her head held high – adding that she’d be second best, whereas Nunes would be the best.

Germaine De Randamie noted that she has the utmost respect for the champion, Amanda Nunes, but every piece of her tells her that she can defeat Nunes.

The Iron Lady reiterated that should Nunes best her in their third fight, she’d retire from the sport of MMA.

Furthermore, De Randamie insinuated that it wouldn’t be as though Nunes would force her into retirement; but if she were to come up short against Nunes for the third time, she’d have nothing left to fight for in this sport.

Moreover, De Randamie added that she’s 36 years of age, wants to have a child one day, and wouldn’t want to go through the trouble of fighting several opponents to once again work her way back to a title shot.

De Randamie also highlighted the facts that she’s an undefeated kickboxing champion, the first UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion, and has had a beautiful career.

Will the UFC rebook Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie?

Following her win over Germaine de Randamie, Amanda Nunes has competed only once – defending her UFC Featherweight Title via unanimous decision against Felicia Spencer in June of this year.

With Germaine de Randamie having taken minimal damage in her fight against Pena this month and Nunes consistently stating that she’s looking forward to her schedule in 2021, a potential trilogy fight between them isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Particularly owing to the fact that Nunes is presently facing a dearth of challengers and De Randamie did considerably inconvenience the former in the striking department in their rematch which transpired last December.

