Gervonta Davis admits he's "mad" over talk of Saudi Arabia boxing match

It sounds like Gervonta Davis' next fight won't be taking place in Saudi Arabia.

'Tank' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Ryan Garcia in April. The victory was the biggest of his career, and it was clear that Davis was now one of the biggest stars in boxing. Mike Tyson even dubbed him the "face of boxing" with the win.

With that sort of thing in mind, the WBA (Super) lightweight champion believes that he'll need a great offer to fight outside of America. Given Saudi Arabia's recent move into the sport, that's a bit of a complication.

Earlier this month, Turki Alalshikh named Davis as one of the boxers he wanted to bring most to the Middle East. The advisor has helped build the country's move into the sport and created fights such as Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou.

However, 'Tank' will need a lot more than just cash to fight in Saudi Arabia. In a now-deleted post on X, Davis stated that he wanted some gifts first. He wrote:

They made me mad, if they want me they gotta send me something to my front door..like 2 Ferraris or [something]! like before I even think about going over there"

Davis also responded to a fan questioning if he was scared to fight in Saudi Arabia (via BoxingScene):

"Nope, I’m the one with the power [smirk emoji].”

Trainer Calvin Ford shoots down Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson

One thing is for sure, if Gervonta Davis fights in Saudi Arabia, it's not going to be against Shakur Stevenson.

'Sugar' recently won lightweight gold with a decision victory over Edwin De Los Santos in November. While a big win for Stevenson, the fight was slammed as one of the worst title fights in boxing history.

It's largely thanks to that performance that Stevenson won't be fighting Davis next. The two champions have been in talks about a fight on several occasions, and some hoped to see the bout in 2024.

However, Davis' trainer, Calvin Ford, has shot down that matchup. Speaking in a recent interview with Marko Boxing, he stated:

"His last fight got that out of my mind... That performance, I don't even want to think about it. It was horrible, it was a bad night for boxing, that night... Why would I put 'Tank' in that situation like that? When we can't do what we do [and entertain fans]."

Check out Ford's comments on Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson below: