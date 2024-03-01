Gervonta Davis claps back at Shakur Stevenson for his reaction to Devin Haney sparring video

Footage of a past sparring session between Gervonta Davis and a then teenage Devin Haney was recently released by Ryan Garcia ahead of his boxing match with the former. Given 'Tank's' sheer dominance in the footage, it drew the attention of Shakur Stevenson, with whom he has also sparred.

Stevenson claimed on X/Twitter that he has never been beaten so one-sidedly by a fighter at any point in his life, be it in the ring or the gym. Davis, however, begs to differ, claiming that Stevenson knows exactly what happened when they sparred.

"You know what's up too."

Despite the fact that Haney is scheduled to fight Garcia on April 20, there has always been interest surrounding a bout between him and Davis. Both men are undefeated champions, with Haney reigning as the WBC super lightweight champion and Davis as the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion.

While they have similarities, the two 20-something-year-olds couldn't be more different in the ring. Haney is a defensive wizard who picks his opponents apart but doesn't threaten with much power. Meanwhile, 'Tank' is a highly intelligent boxer with a fight IQ and dynamite in his hands.

He is a composed counterpuncher who viciously punishes his opponents with a knockout for even the slightest mistakes. Given the comparisons between both men, how Haney fares against Garcia will be a massive talking point, considering that Davis stopped 'King Ryan' with a body shot.

Whether the two men will ever cross swords is a question that boxing fans have been pondering, with many hoping that the answer is yes.

What is Gervonta Davis' record?

Gervonta Davis, at 29 years old, has a boxing record that mirrors his age, being 29–0, with 27 of his wins being either a knockout or TKO. The only fighters to have ever survived being flatlined by him are Isaac Cruz, who has never been knocked out, and Germán Meraz, who has only been stopped 9 times in 138 bouts.

His knockout power and merciless style have drawn comparisons to legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson, whom 'Tank' feels he is technically superior to. Given his unbeaten record, it is easy to see why he feels that way.