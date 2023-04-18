Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia verbally agree to put their entire fight purse on the line 

The highly anticipated Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is under a week away and it looks like the two have agreed to put their entire fight purse on the line.

In what is expected to be arguably the biggest fight of the year, Davis and Garcia will enter the squared circle this weekend on Saturday 22 April in Las Vegas. Going into the bout, 'Tank' has emerged as a considerable favorite, however, 'KingRy' is seemingly confident in his ability to get the job done in emphatic fashion.

Both fighters have traded barbs going into the fight and now it seems they are set to bet their entire fight purse. During a recent Instagram live stream, Gervonta Davis proposed the idea of putting their entire fight purse on the line:

"Yo, you wanna bet? The whole thing, the whole purse?"

Despite being the underdog, Ryan Garcia is confident in himself and has no problem putting his money where his mouth is. Accepting the offer from 'Tank', Garcia replied:

"Let's make a contract, let's sign it both of us. If you really want it... I don't speak twice for myself, you already know."

Watch the clip below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: 'Tank' explains why there is a rehydration clause in the contract

Gervonta Davis has explained why he had to put a rehydration clause on the contract for his upcoming fight against Ryan Garcia.

Leading up to the fight, 'KingRy' revealed that there is a rehydration clause in place and he won't be allowed to weigh in at more than 146 pounds. While this has been a controversial topic, this has been done to make the fight "fair" according to 'Tank'.

While discussing the controversial clause during a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Gervonta Davis said:

“I mean, it’s just making sure everything’s fair. You know what I mean? I know that he’s a bigger fighter. He already has the advantage off the height, the size, the arm length, like everything, he has the most advantage. So, I’m just making it a little fair. You know what I mean? Just everybody stay the same. And, I mean, it ain’t like he gotta go [to a second weigh-in] and I don’t have to go. We both have to go.”

Watch the full episode below:

