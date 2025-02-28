Gervonta Davis shares the reality of his bittersweet relationship with Floyd Mayweather: "Don’t never want to see a fighter do better than him"

Gervonta Davis has opened up about the bittersweet reality of his relationship with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Taking aim at his former mentor and promoter, 'Tank' suggested that Mayweather doesn't want to see other fighters and/or people surpass him.

Davis spent the majority of his professional boxing career, under Mayweather's tutelage -- receiving boxing advice from 'Money' and fighting under the Mayweather Promotions banner. Nevertheless, in 2022, Davis departed the Mayweather Promotions roster after beating Rolando Romero.

Some sweet science enthusiasts often opine that the cracks in the Davis-Mayweather bond appeared well before 2022. He'd himself previously insinuated that Mayweather was undermining his rising star power.

Ahead of his high-profile fight against Ryan Garcia in 2023, Davis claimed that he'd been banned from training at Mayweather's gym. It appeared that they buried the hatchet after the Garcia matchup. Nevertheless, in 2024, Davis even implied that Mayweather was guilty of fraud and stuck in Dubai.

Moreover, Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather often trade barbs with one another.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV during a recent media scrum, Davis alluded to Mayweather's 2024 comments. 'Money' had asserted that if Terence Crawford couldn't get his long-awaited super-fight against Canelo Alvarez, Crawford should instead fight David Benavidez who'd also been pursuing Alvarez.

Well, Davis indicated that urging Crawford to fight the significantly bigger Benavidez was wrong on Mayweather's part. 'Tank' stated:

"First of all, Floyd don't never want to see a fighter do better than him. Why the f**k would you say Terence Crawford should fight [David] Benavidez? That don't make no f**king sense. He don't never wanna see nobody be better than him. I'm telling you."

Davis praised Mayweather for his boxing and for occasionally being good, but he reaffirmed that 'Money' dislikes others faring better:

"Yeah. I love the fighter. I ain't gonna lie. If he was like chill, like he'll be the smoothest. But he's not. You know what I mean? He is a great fighter ... 'Cause I don't wanna say like he just a sc**bag, but it's like -- he's a great fighter. And sometimes, he can be good. But it's like, it's always, 'I'm this. I'm this. I'm that. I'm that.' And it just -- I don't know."

Check out Gervonta Davis' assessment below (1:49):

Gervonta Davis recounted split from Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Presently, Gervonta Davis is scheduled to defend his WBA lightweight championship against WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. It's a rivalry dating back to their amateur careers, which has led to their highly anticipated pro boxing clash that headlines a stacked card on March 1, 2025.

During a recent appearance on the Mr. Jay Hill Network, Davis revisited his IBF super featherweight title-winning performance over Jose Pedraza in 2017. He seemed to suggest that Mayweather set him up against Pedraza despite his (Davis') turbulent financial situation and ring rust at the time, hoping he'd lose.

Furthermore, 'Tank' signaled that his alleged bond with Mayweather's daughter irked the boxing great. Reaffirming that 'Money' consistently attempted to hurt his career, Davis said:

"It was somehow that, they were saying that I was messing with his daughter off the fact that she kept Snapchatting me, kept hitting me on the Snapchat. So they sent it to Floyd, and Floyd bugged out."

Check out Gervonta Davis' comments below (0:00-2:08):

