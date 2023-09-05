"Gervonta is still not quite there" - Sean O'Malley wants to wait for 'Tank' Gervonta Davis to become bigger star before fighting him

Sean O'Malley is weighing his options for his future in the combat sports world and fighting Gervonta Davis may be on the cards.

The UFC bantamweight champion recently won the title off one of the most dominant champions in the division. O'Malley delivered a highlight-reel knockout and became crowned 'the people's champ'.

'Sugar' now has a lot of options for his first title defense. In an interview with Michael Bisping, he discussed what the future may possibly hold for him.

"Ideally, I go out there and I have to knock out Chito (Vera), I can't go win a decision, I can't submit him, I gotta go out there and knockout Chito and then I'm gonna call out Gervonta (Davis)," said O'Malley. "I know that fight sounds silly to a lot of people....But then again, Gervonta's still not quite there."

Sean O'Malley believes 'Tank' Davis is not big enough yet for a cross-over event like that. Bisping also stated that 'Sugar' is going down the Conor McGregor route, similar to what he did when he fought Floyd Mayweather. However, this is only if O'Malley delivers another highlight reel knockout against Chito Vera.

Expand Tweet

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 1:04:38 onwards):

Sean O'Malley explains what he needs to do to get as famous as Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley is one of the most loved fighters in the UFC. The bantamweight champion gained his army of fans because of how genuine and different from others he was, with his colorful hairstyles and unorthodox training methods. In an interview with Stephen A. Smith, he revealed what he would have to do to become as famous as Conor McGregor:

"Yeah, I think you know there's a couple ways of doing that. Defending the belt, obviously is one way. Putting a beautiful knockout on for my first title defense would do that. Moving up a weight class, but I'm not trying to fight Alexander Volkanovski. Hopefully, he's fighting Ilia Topuria. If Ilia goes out there and beats Volk, I would love to move up to 145."

Take a look at the video:

Expand Tweet

He also spoke about fighting Gervonta Davis, in a cross-over event similar to the ones that Conor McGregor did and Francis Ngannou is scheduled to fight in. However, the UFC does not usually allow their fighters to fight out of their contract, with McGregor being an exception.